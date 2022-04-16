 

Chino Valley Unified School District

Special Education Department – PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Chino Valley Unified School District Special Education Department intends to destroy six months from the date of this notice in accordance with state law regulation or administrative directive Class II - Optional or "Mandatory Interim Pupil Records,” according to (EC 48918.5; 5 CCR 430, 432, 437, 16027). These records are of students who either; Moved from CVUSD and the records were not requested by the succeeding district; Or were tested for Special Education Services and did not qualify; Or ceased receiving Special Education Services during the time period of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017; And such records usefulness has ceased. For additional information, contact the Special Education Department at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710, (909) 628-1201 ext. 1400.

4/16/22

Chino Valley Champion 219-22

DAILY JOURNAL - PUBLIC NOTICE

