CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING  REDISTRICTING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
REDISTRICTING
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will conduct a Special Meeting to hold a public workshop pursuant to Elections Code Section 21607.1 on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 at which the City Council will discuss and consider draft maps as it relates to the City’s redistricting process pursuant to California Assembly Bill 849.
All interested persons are invited to attend said workshop and express opinions and comments relating to this matter. Written comments concerning this matter may be submitted to the City Clerk at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 and by email at districts@cityofchino.org. Written comments may also be submitted at the workshop.
Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (909) 334-3338 or via email at districts@cityofchino.org if live translation in an applicable language is needed for this workshop or if a reasonable accommodation in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act is needed. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements.
All supporting documentation will be available for review in the office of the City Clerk at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 and on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org/redistricting. Questions may be directed to Angela Robles, City Clerk, at (909) 334-3338 or via email at districts@cityofchino.org.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: February 5, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 63-22
