DAILY JOURNAL - CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING BIDS
CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Valley Unified School District, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as “District”, will receive prior to 1:00 p.m. on April 6, 2020 sealed bids for the award of a Contract for the following:
BID NO. 19-20-42F
RAMONA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL & MAGNOLIA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
KITCHEN REMODELS
All bids shall be made and presented only on the forms presented by the District. Bids shall be received in the Purchasing Office at 5130 Riverside Drive, Building 6, Chino, CA 91710, and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above state time and place. Any bids received after the time specified above or after any extensions due to material changes shall be returned unopened.
The Contract Time is 70 calendar days, beginning May 29, 2020.
CONTRACTOR should consult the General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, and General Requirements regarding Milestones and Liquidated Damages.
Prequalification of Bidders
As a condition of bidding for this Project, and in accordance with California Public Contract Code section 20111.5, prospective bidders are required to submit to the District a completed set of prequalification documents on forms provided by the District. These documents will be the basis for determining which bidders are qualified to bid on this Project.
Bids will not be accepted if a Contractor has not been prequalified where prequalification is required. Prequalification documents are available from the Quality Bidders at https://www.qualitybidders.com/pages/how_it_works. Prequalification documents must be submitted and approved by the District by March 24, 2020. Contractors will be notified by telephone, fax or by mail of their prequalification rating within a reasonable period of time after submission of their prequalification documents, but not less than one day prior to the bid opening date.
If this Project includes work that will be performed by mechanical, electrical or plumbing (“MEP”) subcontractors (contractors that hold C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43 or C-46 licenses), such MEP subcontractors must also be prequalified. A list of prequalified MEP subcontractors will be made available by the District to all bidders at least five business days prior to the bid opening date. It is the responsibility of the bidder to ensure that all MEP subcontractors holding any of the licenses listed above are properly prequalified before submitting a bid. This prequalification requirement applies even if the subcontractor will perform, or is designated to perform, work that does not require one of the licenses listed above, but the subcontractor holds one of the licenses listed above.
Miscellaneous Information
Bids shall be received in the place identified above and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place.
The bid documents are available at A & I Reprographics starting on March 9, 2020. To obtain the project documents please contact A & I Reprographics at 909.514.0704 or email your request to bid@aandirepro.com. Project bid documents and plan holders list may be viewed online by going to A&I Reprographics Sharefile website at https://aandireprographics.sharefile.com, email: cvusd002@aandirepro.com and password: ChinoValley002 .
There will be a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference at 9:00 a.m. on March 17, 2020 beginning at Ramona Junior High, 4575 Walnut Avenue, Chino, CA 91710, and continuing on to Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave, Chino, CA 91710. Any Contractor bidding on the Project who fails to attend the entire mandatory job walk and conference will be deemed a non-responsive bidder and will have its bid returned unopened.
Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code and be licensed to perform the work called for in the Contract Documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Class A or B License at the time of bid and throughout the duration of this Contract. The Contractor's California State License number shall be clearly stated on the bidder's proposal
Subcontractors shall be licensed pursuant to California law for the trades necessary to perform the Work called for in the Contract Documents.
Each bid must strictly conform with and be responsive to the Contract Documents as defined in the General Conditions.
The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding.
Each bidder shall submit with its bid — on the form furnished with the Contract Documents — a list of the designated subcontractors on this Project as required by the Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act, California Public Contract Code section 4100 et seq.
In accordance with California Public Contract Code section 22300, the District will permit the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld by the District to ensure performance under the Contract. At the request and expense of the Contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the District, or with a state or federally chartered bank as the escrow agent, who shall then pay such moneys to the Contractor. Upon satisfactory completion of the Contract, the securities shall be returned to the Contractor.
Each bidder’s bid must be accompanied by one of the following forms of bidder’s security: (1) cash; (2) a cashier’s check made payable to the District; (3) a certified check made payable to the District; or (4) a bidder’s bond executed by a California admitted surety as defined in Code of Civil Procedure section 995.120, made payable to the District in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. Such bidder’s security must be in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the maximum amount of bid as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed Contract, if the same is awarded to such bidder, and will provide the required Performance and Payment Bonds, insurance certificates and any other required documents. In the event of failure to enter into said Contract or provide the necessary documents, said security will be forfeited.
The Contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the requirements set forth in Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the Labor Code. The District has obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations the general prevailing rate of per diem wages and the general prevailing rate for holiday and overtime work in the locality in which this work is to be performed for each craft, classification or type of worker needed to execute the Contract. These per diem rates, including holiday and overtime work, as well as employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, and similar purposes, are on file at the District, and are also available from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations. Pursuant to California Labor Code section 1720 et seq., it shall be mandatory upon the Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor under such Contractor, to pay not less than the said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the Contract.
A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined in the Labor Code, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. It is not a violation of this section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Section 7029.1 of the Business and Professions Code or by Section 10164 or 20103.5 of the Public Contract Code, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded.
The Contractor and all subcontractors shall furnish certified payroll records as required pursuant Labor Code section 1776 directly to the Labor Commissioner in accordance with Labor Code section 1771.4 on at least on a monthly basis (or more frequently if required by the District or the Labor Commissioner) and in a format prescribed by the Labor Commissioner. Monitoring and enforcement of the prevailing wage laws and related requirements will be performed by the Labor Commissioner/ Department of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE).
No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of ninety (90) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids.
Separate payment and performance bonds, each in an amount equal to 100% of the total Contract amount, are required, and shall be provided to the District prior to execution of the Contract and shall be in the form set forth in the Contract Documents.
All bonds (Bid, Performance, and Payment) must be issued by a California admitted surety as defined in California Code of Civil Procedure section 995.120.
Where applicable, bidders must meet the requirements set forth in Public Contract Code section 10115 et seq., Military and Veterans Code section 999 et seq. and California Code of Regulations, Title 2, Section 1896.60 et seq. regarding Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (“DVBE”) Programs. Forms are included in this Bid Package.
Any request for substitutions pursuant to Public Contract Code section 3400 must be made at the time of Bid on the Substitution Request Form set forth in the Contract Documents and included with the bid.
No telephone or facsimile machine will be available to bidders on the District premises at any time.
It is each bidder’s sole responsibility to ensure its bid is timely delivered and received at the location designated as specified above. Any bid received at the designated location after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids shall be returned to the bidder unopened.
Anna G Hamilton, Purchasing Director
3/7/20
CNS-3349424#
180-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.