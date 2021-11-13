CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 23, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS AMENDING IN THEIR ENTIRETY CHAPTER 13.20 (INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM), CHAPTER 13.24 (BINS FOR SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLABLE MATERIALS), AND CHAPTER 13.36 (LARGE VENUE AND EVENT WASTE REDUCTION) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND FINDING THE PROJECT EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would amend the municipal code to address requirements set forth in SB 1383 (2016) regarding the management of organic waste.
A copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: November 10, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 567-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.