CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-008

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-008
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE CHANGE (PL18-0091) AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2010-006, WHICH ESTABLISHED THE ZONING MAP, BY PLACING THE PROPERTY GENERALLY LOCATED AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MOUNTAIN AVENUE AND BICKMORE AVENUE INTO THE M2 (GENERAL INDUSTRIAL) ZONE.
Ordinance No. 2021-008 consists of an approval of a Zone Change from AG (Agriculture) and OS2 (Open Space/Natural) to M2 (General Industrial) for approximately 97 acres of land generally located at the southeast corner of Mountain and Bickmore Avenues (PL18-0091).
Ordinance No. 2021‑008 was adopted by the Chino City Council on June 15, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Comstock, Flores, Pocock, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 19, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 310-21
