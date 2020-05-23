CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY  DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT MAJESTIC CHINO HERITAGE

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT MAJESTIC CHINO HERITAGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of Chino has completed a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the proposed Majestic Chino Heritage Project. Based on the analysis presented in the DEIR, implementation of the Project would result in significant and unavoidable adverse impacts to the following environmental resource areas: Air Quality, Noise, and Transportation. All other environmental effects evaluated in the DEIR are determined to be less than significant, or can be feasibly reduced to less-than-significant levels with incorporation of the mitigation measures provided in the DEIR.
Inquiries regarding the project and/or the DEIR should be directed to Ms. Andrea Gilbert, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3328. Written comments must be sent to City Hall, care of Andrea Gilbert. Comments also may be sent by email to Ms. Gilbert at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Project Name: Majestic Chino Heritage
Project Description: The Project consists of a proposal to develop an approximately 97-acre, former commercial dairy property with two industrial buildings. The principal discretionary actions required of the City of Chino to implement the proposed Project include the approval of: 1) a General Plan Amendment (PL18-0090) to amend the land use designations for the site from "Agriculture" and "Recreation/Open Space" to "General Industrial;" 2) a Zone Change (PL18-0091) to amend zoning designations for the site from "General Agriculture" and "Open Space-Natural" to "General Industrial"; 3) a Vesting Tentative Parcel Map (PL18-0119) to consolidate the site’s existing parcels and subdivide the property into two lots; 4) two (2) Site Approvals (PL18-0118 and PL18-0120) to develop two (2) industrial buildings containing 1,168,710 s.f. and 914,040 s.f. of building area, respectively, as well as various site improvements, including: surface parking areas, vehicle drive aisles, landscaping, a water quality/detention basin, public street and utility infrastructure, exterior lighting, and signage; and 5) a Special Conditional Use Permit (PL19-0011) to allow the Project to have loading doors facing a public street.
Under existing conditions, most of the Project Site is at an elevation below 566 above mean sea level (AMSL), upstream of the Prado Dam and within the Prado Dam Reservoir Area (i.e., areas at or below 566 feet AMSL). In order to develop the proposed Project as designed, the ground surface elevations of the proposed industrial building footprints would need to be raised out of the Prado Dam Reservoir Area while simultaneously lowering the elevations of other sites within the Reservoir Area in order to maintain the Reservoir Area’s overall capacity to hold water that may back up behind the dam during rare, extreme storm events. Accordingly, implementation of the Project requires the excavation and transport of approximately 609,000 cubic yards (c.y.) of fill dirt from off-site “excess fill dirt sites” within the Reservoir Area of the Prado Dam to the Project Site in order to set the finished floor elevations of the proposed buildings to 567 feet AMSL and simultaneously create additional flood water holding capacity in the Reservoir Area to offset the water holding capacity that would be lost on the Project Site.
Project Location: The Project Site is located at the southeast corner of the Mountain Avenue and Bickmore Avenue intersection in the City of Chino, San Bernardino County, California. The five potential excess fill dirt sites that may be used to source fill dirt for the Project Site are also all located in the City of Chino: Excess Fill Dirt Site No. 1 is located at the southwest corner of the Pine Avenue and Johnson Avenue intersection; Excess Fill Dirt Site No. 2 is located at the southeast corner of the Pine Avenue and Johnson Avenue intersection; Excess Fill Dirt Site No. 3 is located at the southwest corner of the Chino Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue intersection; Excess Fill Dirt Site No. 4 is located at the Chino Corona Road and Comet Avenue intersection; and Excess Fill Dirt Site No. 5 is located south of Hereford Drive and west of Hellman Avenue. Neither the Project Site nor any of the potential excess fill dirt sites are included on any list of hazardous materials sites compiled pursuant to California Government Code Section 65962.5.
Lead Agency: City of Chino, Development Services Department – Planning Division, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710; Phone (909) 334-3314.
Applicant: Majestic Realty Co.
Public Comment regarding the proposed project and/or adequacy of the DEIR will be accepted in writing and will be considered by the City of Chino. The period for public review during which the City will receive written comments on the DEIR will begin on May 23, 2020, and end on July 7, 2020. Comments are due to the City of Chino no later than 5:00 pm on July 7, 2020.
A copy of the DEIR and its technical appendices are on file and available to the public during normal working hours at the following locations:
- City of Chino Development Services Department, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino
- The DEIR and its technical appendices are also available for review online at the following website: https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/ departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents.
For further information, please contact Andrea Gilbert at (909) 334-3328 or visit the Development Services Department at City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: May 23, 2020 287-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.