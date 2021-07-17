PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 370
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
July 13, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 370 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADOPTING CHAPTER 5.58 REGULATING SIDEWALK VENDING IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 51036, ET SEQ., AMENDING CHAPTER 5.04 TO REMOVE THE HAWKING PROHIBITION AND ADD ENFORCEMENT OF NO SOLICITATION SIGNS, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.40 TO REMOVE REQUIREMENT THAT SIDEWALK VENDORS OBTAIN ICE CREAM VENDING PERMITS, ADDING SECTION 5.04.340 REGARDING SOLICITATION AND DELETING SECTION 10.08.100 TO REMOVE RESTRICTIONS ON FOOD AND VENDOR VEHICLE AND CART PARKING AND DETERMINING THIS ACTION IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would establish a permitting process and regulations for sidewalk vendors. Sidewalk vendors would be required to obtain a sidewalk vending permit. The permit would be valid for a 12-month period and may be renewed prior to expiration. Permits are issued to individuals (not pushcarts, wagons, etc.) and would authorize the vendor to conduct their business on public sidewalks, parkways, and pedestrian paths in parks and open space, subject to the standards and regulations. The proposed ordinance also added a “no solicitation” provision and removed restrictions on sidewalk vending and truck vendor parking that were inconsistent with state law.
Ordinance No. 370 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 370 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: July 14, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 364-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.