CITY OF CHINO  - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Hills Community Development Director will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider Equestrian and Large Animal Use Permit No. 22EP01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request from David Harrison on behalf of Paws 4 Success to run a canine training program within Level 1 Equestrian Overlay.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located at 3141 English Road.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN Staff has determined that the proposed project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15301(e) Existing Facilities of the CEQA Guidelines. The project consists of canine training on a developed residential property. Further, staff has determined with certainty that the project does not have the potential to cause a negative impact on the environment pursuant to CEQA Guidelines 15061(b)(3), so it is exempt from CEQA based on this “common sense” exemption.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Community Development Director at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Melissa Miller, Planning Technician with the Community Development Department at (909) 364-2752 or mmiller@chinohills.org.
DATED: July 19, 2022
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 408-22
