CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 28, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.28, SECTION 2.28.110 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE IN ITS ENTIRETY TO INCREASE STIPEND AMOUNTS FOR CITY COMMISSIONERS AND DETERMINING THIS ACTION IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would increase stipend amounts for City Commissioners.
A copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: September 16, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 486-21
(0) comments
