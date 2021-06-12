CITY OF CHINO HILLS- PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 369
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
June 8, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 369 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING ORDINANCE NOS. 327 AND 359 TO AUTHORIZE DELINQUENT CHARGES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICES TO CONSTITUTE A LIEN UPON THE REAL PROPERTY SERVED AND FINDING PROPOSED ACTION EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
This Ordinance authorizes delinquent charges for water and wastewater services, together with all penalties thereon, to constitute a lien upon the real property served when such liens are recorded as required by law.
Ordinance No. 369 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 369 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: June 9, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 12, 2021
