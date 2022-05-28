On 4-26-2022, Chino Police Department reported to the 15800 block of Main Street reference a found wedding band. Upon arrival, officers located and collected a wedding band. Inquiries about the property can be made by contacting the Chino Police Department’s Evidence Unit at (909) 334-3233 reference case number CH22-03716.
Publish: May 28,2022
Chino Valley Champion 288-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.