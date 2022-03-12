NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID

 

PROJECT: TRACT 19979 PINE AVENUE, BICKMORE AVENUE AND EAST PRESERVE LOOP STREET IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF CHINO. OWNER/DEVELOPER: KB Home PROJECT EST.: $1,150,865.00; PROJECT DURATION: Forty (40) Working Days.  PRE-BID MEETING: None; PLANS & SPECS: Available electronically at Moote Companies via Pipeline. Contact: Colin Zavrsnick at 949-428-1400, ext. 269.  BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Moote Companies Office, 60 Corporate Park, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92606. BONDS: 10% Bid Bond, 100% Payment & Performance Bond.  REQUIREMENTS:  OCIP participation required, Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll & Class “A” or “C-12” Contractor’s License

March 12, 19, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 154-22

MOOTE COMPANIES - NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID

