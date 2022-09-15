NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE
Business & Professional Code Section 21700-21707
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held on August 30, 2022. This lien sale shall be conducted online at www.storagetreasures.com and the contents to be auctioned will be posted at least five (5) days before the sale date. Final bids will be placed by 1:00 PM on August 30, 2022. The property is stored at Chino Self Storage located at 15950 Euclid Ave., Chino, Ca 91708. The undersigned will accept cash bids to satisfy a Lien for past due rent and incident incurred. The items to be sold are generally described as follows:
Household Decorations, Arcade Game Console, Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Christmas Decorations, Electric Bike, Kitchen Appliances, Computer, Flat Screen TV, Workout Equipment, Washer, Dining Room Furniture, Mini Fridge, Children Toys and Cars, Tennie Shoes and Clothing.
BAIDY BA
KEVIN P. BOWDEN
NAJEE CHAMPAGNE
SYLVIA HALL
ERYN SANCHEZ
JULIETA VARGAS
This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of section 21700-21707 et seq.
Of Business & Professional Code of the State of California.
The owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be paid for and removed at the time of the sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner & obligated party.
Auctioneer: Storage Treasures, LLC (StorageTreasures.com) AT (480) 397-6503
Bond #63747122
Dated: 07/13/2022 Chino Self Storage 909-393-8818 tel.
Publication Date: 08/13/2022 / 08/20/2022
Chino Valley Champion 441-22
