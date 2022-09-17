NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CHINO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT TO THE ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN (FY 2022-2023) Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will hold a public hearing on October 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA. Action will be taken to amend the FY 2022-2023 One-Year Action Plan for the use of U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to include unexpended prior year funds. The Substantial Amendment details the proposed use of unexpended carryover funds from FY 2021-2022 and reallocated funds from FY 2022-2023 in the amount of $549,597.94 to the Monte Vista Park Project. Pursuant to federal regulations, every CDBG activity must meet the requirements for one of the national objectives: benefit low- and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slum or blight; or meet an urgent need that poses a serious or immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community. The Substantial Amendment to the One-Year Action Plan for FY 2022- 2023 is made available for a 30-day citizen review from September 19, 2022, to October 18, 2022. A copy of the Substantial Amendment is available for review at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, or on the City’s website at Community Development Block Grant | Chino, CA (cityofchino.org) All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and to express their views. Written comments will be accepted. Please direct any correspondence to the City of Chino, Development Services Department, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or at pcacioppo@ cityofchino.org, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Publish Date: September 17, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 524-22

