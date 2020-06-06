CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: This hearing will NOT be held in the City Council Chambers but rather telephonically and electronically through Zoom to ensure the public health and safety by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for Municipal Code Amendment No. 20MCA02 and Zone Change No. 20ZC01
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to amend Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.20 to repeal PD-14-153 – Western Hills and Chapter 16.10 Table 20-1(D-L); to amend Chapter 16.10 (Residential Districts) Table 20-1(C) by combining RS-1 through RS-8 PD Development Standards and adding RS-9 into the table; to amend Appendix E (Individual Lot Setback Information for Single-Family Zoning Districts) of the Chino Hills Municipal Code to add the single family residential lots formerly within the Western Hills PD; and to amend the City of Chino Hills Zoning Map to reflect the new residential land use categories to designations consistent with their respective General Plan Land Use Map designations.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located within the Western Hills community located on Highland Pass Road.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN Staff has determined that the adoption of the ordinance associated with proposed Municipal Code Amendment No. 20MCA02 and Zone Change No. 20ZC01 are exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because they establish rules and procedures to permit operation of existing facilities; consist only of minor revisions and clarifications to existing regulations and specification of procedures related thereto; and consist of actions taken to assure the maintenance, protection and enhancement of the environment. Consequently, the proposed amendment to the Municipal Code and Zone Change are categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. Title 14, §§ 15060(c)(2), 15061(b)(3), and 15378. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commissioners during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON 20MCA02 20ZC01." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at 909-364-2742 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777. DATED: June 3, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 6, 2020 310-20
