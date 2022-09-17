CITY OF CHINO HILLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 7:00 pm, in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills; to consider approval of the CDBG 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The report identifies the level of progress and accomplishments of the City in meeting the priorities and objectives of the City’s Consolidated Plan. NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing. In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909- 364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2710, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. DATED: September 13, 2022 s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk Publish: Chino Hills Champion Saturday, September 17, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 520-22

