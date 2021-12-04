CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
IFB# 20217056 – Project No.: WA214–WELL NOS. 12, 14, & 17 REHABILITATION PROJECT
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “WA214”. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10AM at the State Street Facility located at 10762 S. Benson Avenue, Ontario, CA 91762. BIDS DUE: 10AM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A” or “C-57”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: December 4, 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 592-21
