CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC NOTICE

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-006
ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2021-1 (APPESETCHE) OF THE CITY OF CHINO AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAXES WITHIN THE DISTRICT
Ordinance No. 2021-006 authorizes and levies special taxes within the Community Facilities District No. 2021-1 (Appesetche) of the City of Chino located north of Bickmore Avenue and east of Sultana Avenue. Special taxes levied within the district will be used to pay the cost of acquiring or constructing certain public facilities, provide certain services and pay for certain incidental expenses and debt service on bonded indebtedness.
Adoption of Ordinance No. 2021-006 was approved by the Chino City Council on May 4, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Comstock, Flores.
NOES: None.
ABSENT: Ulloa.
A copy of the full text of the ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: May 8, 2021
CHINO VALLEY CHAMPION 225-21
