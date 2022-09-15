NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on September
19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon
thereafter as the matter can be heard,
at Chino City Hall in the City Council
Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue,
Chino, California, the Chino Planning
Commission will hold a public hearing
for the consideration of the following
project:
PL20-0019.TE01 (Tentative
Parcel Map No. 20207 – Time
Extension) – A request for approval
of a one-year time extension for a
previously approved subdivision of
a 0.64-acre parcel into two parcels
consisting of 14,532 square feet and
13,621 square feet, located in the
RD4.5 (Residential, 4.5 dwelling units/
acre) zoning district at 13515 Monte
Vista Avenue (APN: 1020-631-37).
The project is exempt from the
California Environmental Quality Act
(CEQA) pursuant to Section 15315,
Minor Land Divisions.
Applicant: KG Investment, LLC
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
Project Engineer: Felicia Marshall
All interested residents and
stakeholders are invited to attend and,
if desired, provide testimony at this
public hearing. Written comments
will be accepted by the Development
Services Department through
September 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at
the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish
to challenge the decision of the Chino
Planning Commission on this pending
project, you shall be limited to raising
only those issues you or someone
else raised during the public hearing
described in this notice. Questions
regarding the project may be directed
to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner
at (909) 334-3422 or via email at
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: September 3, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 487-22
