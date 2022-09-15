NOTICE OF

PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that, on September

19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon

thereafter as the matter can be heard,

at Chino City Hall in the City Council

Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue,

Chino, California, the Chino Planning

Commission will hold a public hearing

for the consideration of the following

project:

PL20-0019.TE01 (Tentative

Parcel Map No. 20207 – Time

Extension) – A request for approval

of a one-year time extension for a

previously approved subdivision of

a 0.64-acre parcel into two parcels

consisting of 14,532 square feet and

13,621 square feet, located in the

RD4.5 (Residential, 4.5 dwelling units/

acre) zoning district at 13515 Monte

Vista Avenue (APN: 1020-631-37).

The project is exempt from the

California Environmental Quality Act

(CEQA) pursuant to Section 15315,

Minor Land Divisions.

Applicant: KG Investment, LLC

Project Planner: Brian Sitton

Project Engineer: Felicia Marshall

All interested residents and

stakeholders are invited to attend and,

if desired, provide testimony at this

public hearing. Written comments

will be accepted by the Development

Services Department through

September 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at

the hearing.

Be advised that should you wish

to challenge the decision of the Chino

Planning Commission on this pending

project, you shall be limited to raising

only those issues you or someone

else raised during the public hearing

described in this notice. Questions

regarding the project may be directed

to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner

at (909) 334-3422 or via email at

bsitton@cityofchino.org.

Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP

Director of Development Services

Publish date: September 3, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 487-22

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.