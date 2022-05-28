CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 21CUP01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to allow for on-site beer and wine sales for guests within the Holiday Inn Express hotel located at The Rincon commercial center.
PROJECT LOCATION: 15851 Pomona Rincon Road within The Rincon commercial center.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the project proposes to sell beer and wine within a hotel project covered under a previously adopted subsequent Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for Site Plan Review No. 15SPR03 First Amendment. A conditional use permit to sell beer and wine to hotel guests over 21 years of age would not create a new physical change on the environment. Consequently, no substantial changes have been made in the project, no substantial changes in the circumstances under which the project is being undertaken, and no new information of substantial importance to the project which was not known or could not have been known when the subsequent MND was adopted has become known. Therefore, no further environmental review is required. Further, the proposed project does not have the potential to cause significant effects on the environment. Consequently, it is categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15061(b)(3) as the proposed use is not considered a project under CEQA. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Planning Manager with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777.
DATED: May 25, 2022
S/ Michael Hofflinger, Planning Manager
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 295-22
