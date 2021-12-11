CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposal for a Tentative Parcel Map 20343, Site Plan Review 17SPR02, Minor Variance No. 17MNV02, and an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program for the proposed Rancho Cielito Project.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is requesting the approval of a Tentative Tract Map, Site Plan Review, and Minor Variance for development of a new residential development of 354 medium density residential apartment units. The West Village would consist of 13 two-story residential carriage buildings. The East Village would consist of 12 three-story residential buildings. Private recreation amenities include the lake, 2 clubhouses, 2 pools, and a grass play area. The proposed density would be 12 dwelling units per acre which is the maximum density permitted in the RM-1 zone. Minor Variances are requested to 1) allow an increase in building height from 35’ to 44’-8” feet (28% increased) to screen the mechanical equipment for three elevator towers and 2) allow an increase of the maximum building height from 35’ to 41’-10” (19% increase) for the three-story buildings rooftop parapet walls and shed roofs elements of multifamily residential buildings in order blend with the elevator towers. The East Village entrance would be accessible on Ramona Avenue with a second entrance on Valle Vista Drive. The West Village entrance would be located on Los Serranos Boulevard.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located at 15303 Country Club Drive, north of Los Serranos Boulevard/ Valle Vista Drive and south of Lake Los Serranos between Pipeline and Ramona in the City of Chino Hills in San Bernardino County, California. The site encompasses approximately 48 acres that includes 18.87 acres of water surface area that make up Lake Los Serranos. The site is mostly vacant except for three residential buildings. The Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) are 1025-561-04, 1025-561-05, and 1025-561-06.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program have been prepared for the project in compliance with Section 15162 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. The Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) analyzed impacts to aesthetics, air quality, biological and cultural resources, energy, greenhouse gas emissions, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology/water quality, land use and planning, noise, paleontological resources, population and housing, public services, transportation, tribal cultural resources, utilities and service systems, and wildfire. With the incorporation of mitigation measures related to aesthetics, biological resources, cultural resources, hazardous resources, paleontological resources, noise, tribal cultural resources, and mandatory findings of significance, project impacts will be less than significant. The proposed environmental document is available for public review through January 10, 2022. Public comments will be accepted through completion of the public hearing process. The Mitigated Negative Declaration, all documents referenced within the Mitigated Negative Declaration, and project plans are available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The proposed environmental documents are also available on the City’s website at: https://www.chinohills.org/1417/Rancho-Cielito
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Kim Zuppiger, Contract Planner with the Community Development Department at kzuppiger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2761.
DATED: December 8, 2021
S/ Kim Zuppiger, Contract Planner
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 617-21
