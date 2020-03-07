SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-002

     AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.04 (LICENSES GENERALLY) OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AND REPLACING CHAPTER 5.28 (PEDDLERS AND SOLICITORS) WITH A NEW CHAPTER 5.28 ENTITLED “SIDEWALK VENDORS” TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN STATE LAW.

     Ordinance No. 2020-002 consists of an amendment Chapter 5.04 and replacing Chapter 5.28 of the Chino Municipal Code to comply with State law.

     Ordinance No. 2020‑002 was adopted by the Chino City Council on March 3, 2020 by the following votes:

AYES:       Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez

NOES:       None

ABSENT:   None

     A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.

Angela Robles, City Clerk

Publish:  March 7, 2020

