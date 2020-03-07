SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-002
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.04 (LICENSES GENERALLY) OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AND REPLACING CHAPTER 5.28 (PEDDLERS AND SOLICITORS) WITH A NEW CHAPTER 5.28 ENTITLED “SIDEWALK VENDORS” TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN STATE LAW.
Ordinance No. 2020-002 consists of an amendment Chapter 5.04 and replacing Chapter 5.28 of the Chino Municipal Code to comply with State law.
Ordinance No. 2020‑002 was adopted by the Chino City Council on March 3, 2020 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: March 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.