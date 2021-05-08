CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
IFB#20217018 – Project No: WA19C – Offsite Dual 6” Diameter Brine Discharge Line from Eastside Water Treatment Facility
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20217018. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: May 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM. BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM, June 16, 2021 electronically via PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Contractor’s License “A”. DBE Requirements, Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage – CA 20210026, Modification 4, March 18, 2021. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR and Davis Bacon Requirements.
CHINO VALLEY CHAMPION 226-21
