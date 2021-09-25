DAILY JOURNAL  - Project No. 10.10.0556

Project No. 10.10.0556
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS RIPARIAN AREA PIEZOMETER INSTALLATION PROJECT
CHINO, CALIFORNIA
Notice is hereby given that the Real Estate Services Department – Project Management on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of the San Bernardino County, California, will receive sealed bids on or before 10:00 a.m. on October 20, 2021, in the office of the Real Estate Services Department – Project Management, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, Third Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0184, at which time they will be publicly opened and declared for the work associated with the installation of groundwater piezometers at the riparian areas within United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)-owned land operating as El Prado Golf Course in Chino, California and City of Chino Hills property. Bids in response to this solicitation can be submitted through the San Bernardino County Electronic Procurement Network (ePro) https://epro.sbcounty.gov/epro/ or in person at the Real Estate Services Department – Project Management. All bidders must register with the ePro system prior to the date and time to receive sealed bids or they will be disqualified. A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting for prospective bidders will be conducted on Thursday, Septemeber 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Chino Airport Manager’s Office. Interested contractors should meet at the south end of Cal Aero Drive on the Chino Airport located at 7000 Merrill Avenue in Chino, California. Bids submitted by firms who have not participated in the Pre-bid Meeting will be disqualified.
State Contractor's Class C-57 License is required. Construction estimate is $151,200.
The Bid Documents, including final plans and specifications, are available at no cost to the bidder and may be obtained from the County’s eProcurement Website at https://epro.sbcounty.gov/bso/ No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled bid opening, or within sixty (60) days thereafter. Copies of the prevailing wage rates are on file at the Office of Real Estate Services Department – Project Management and shall be made available to any interested party on request. Copies are also included in the Bid Documents. The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technical errors, discrepancies or informalities of a bid not affected by law, if to do so seems to best serve the public interest. For information regarding this project, contact Marian Michael, Project Manager, at (909) 531-1582. DO NOT CONTACT THE DESIGN CONSULTANT. All technical questions to be submitted to the Project Manager in writing via email at Marian.Michael@res.sbcounty.gov. The subject line of the email should include the project number, as found in the bid documents, along with the project name and RFI. All questions must be submitted no later than October 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. No questions will be answered within seventy-two hours of the bid opening.
Kevin Ryan, Assistant Director Real Estate Services Department – Project Management
Published in the Daily Press on Septemebr 24, 2021 and the Chino Champion on Septemebr 24, 2021.
9/25/21
CNS-3513417#
Publish: Sept. 25, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 501-21
