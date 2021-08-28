CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF 15-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW

NOTICE OF 15-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
CDBG FY 2020-2021 CONSOLIDATED
ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino Hills has prepared its draft FY 2020-2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant Program. The report identifies the level of progress and accomplishments in meeting the priorities (goals) and objectives of the City’s Consolidated Plan (ConPlan), which covers the five-year period beginning July 2020 and ending June 2025 for housing and community development strategies. The City completed its first year of the Consolidated Plan. To the degree possible, the information in the CAPER reflects information for housing and community development projects that occurred in the City’s jurisdiction over a twelve-month period, even if the City was not the lead agency.
The types of activities that the funds were expended primarily benefited low-income persons and included: public service projects, fair housing assistance, and community improvement projects.
As a means to encourage citizens’ input to the City’s Draft FY 2020-2021 CAPER, copies have been made available for public review at the following sites: 1) Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, 2nd Floor, Chino Hills, CA 91709; and 2) Chino Hills website, www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The public review and written comment period begins August 28, 2021 and ends September 12, 2021. All written comments relative to the draft 2020-21 CAPER are to be submitted to the City of Chino Hills no later than September 12, 2021.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding the draft 2020-2021 CAPER may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717 or ahernandez@chinohills.org, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
August 28, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 431-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.