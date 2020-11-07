CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on November 17, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter(s):
Adoption of the 2020–2030 Climate Action Plan (CAP) Update – A proposal to adopt an update to the Chino Climate Action Plan (CAP) to address new climate change regulations that provide statewide targets to reduce GHG emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. The CAP is a comprehensive plan for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the City boundaries for emission sources within the direct or indirect jurisdictional control of the City and includes a GHG reduction target, reduction measures, implementation strategies, and a GHG emissions monitoring and inventory update program. An Addendum to the certified 2013 Chino Climate Action Plan Environmental Impact Report (SCH#2013071037) has been prepared for the CAP Update pursuant to Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. The CAP Update is within the scope of the 2013 EIR, which adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the 2020-2030 CAP Update on October 19, 2020 and has recommended approval of the same to the City Council.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through November 17, 2020, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Mike Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: November 7, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 556-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.