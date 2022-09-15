IN THE MATTER OF PETITION OF:
Quentin Yang, Adoption Unlimited, Inc.
CASE NUMBER:
FFCSB 2200042
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF
CALIFORNIA,
To Xing Tang
And all persons claiming to be
the father or mother of said minor
person(s) above named. Quentin
Yang
By order of this Court you are hereby
cited and advised that you may
appear before the Judge Presiding in
Department S-44, 351 N. Arrowhead
Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92415
of the above-entitled court on
10/26/2022, at 1:30 PM. Of that day,
then and there to show cause, if any
you have why said person should not
be declared free from the control of
(his/her) (their) parents according to
the petition on file herein.
If the Court finds that the interest of the
minor(s) requires his or her protection,
the Court shall appoint counsel to
represent the minor(s). Such counsel
shall be appointed whether or not the
minor(s) is able to afford counsel. If
you appear without counsel and are
unable to afford counsel, the Court
shall appoint counsel for you if you
request appointed counsel.
The purpose of this action, to free
the minor(s) from the custody of (his/
her) (their) parent(s), is to permit the
adoption of said minor(s) to a suitable
adopting parent.
The Court may continue these
proceedings, not to exceed thirty (30)
days, as necessary to appoint counsel
and enable counsel to become familiar
with these proceedings.
Given under my hand and seal of the
Superior Court of San Bernardino,
State of California, this 10th day of
August, 2022.
COUNTY CLERK
By Iris Mondragon, Deputy
Publish: Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 481-22
