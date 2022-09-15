 

IN THE MATTER OF PETITION OF:

Quentin Yang, Adoption Unlimited, Inc.

CASE NUMBER:

FFCSB 2200042

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF

CALIFORNIA,

To Xing Tang

And all persons claiming to be

the father or mother of said minor

person(s) above named. Quentin

Yang

By order of this Court you are hereby

cited and advised that you may

appear before the Judge Presiding in

Department S-44, 351 N. Arrowhead

Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92415

of the above-entitled court on

10/26/2022, at 1:30 PM. Of that day,

then and there to show cause, if any

you have why said person should not

be declared free from the control of

(his/her) (their) parents according to

the petition on file herein.

If the Court finds that the interest of the

minor(s) requires his or her protection,

the Court shall appoint counsel to

represent the minor(s). Such counsel

shall be appointed whether or not the

minor(s) is able to afford counsel. If

you appear without counsel and are

unable to afford counsel, the Court

shall appoint counsel for you if you

request appointed counsel.

The purpose of this action, to free

the minor(s) from the custody of (his/

her) (their) parent(s), is to permit the

adoption of said minor(s) to a suitable

adopting parent.

The Court may continue these

proceedings, not to exceed thirty (30)

days, as necessary to appoint counsel

and enable counsel to become familiar

with these proceedings.

Given under my hand and seal of the

Superior Court of San Bernardino,

State of California, this 10th day of

August, 2022.

COUNTY CLERK

By Iris Mondragon, Deputy

Publish: Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 481-22

