DAILY JOURNAL - CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT  NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
INPUT REGARDING COMPOSITION OF MAPS FOR TRUSTEE AREA ELECTIONS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of the Chino Valley Unified School District at a regular Board meeting to be held virtually at 6:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021, will conduct a public hearing in accordance with Elections Code section 10010 to receive and consider input regarding the composition of trustee area maps to be used in the event the Board approves a transition to by-trustee area elections pursuant to Education Code sections 5019 and 5020. The Board invites public testimony regarding this matter. Please note that in accordance with Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Governor Newsom, for the public to view a live stream of the April 15 Board meeting, please visit the YouTube channel for Chino Valley Unified School District Board videos @:https://www.youtube.com/channel/
UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw
If you would like to address the Board on this item at the Board's regular meeting on April 15, 2021, you are encouraged to submit your comment by email to: boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us at the designated time. Email comments should be structured as follows:
-Name (Voluntary)
-Contact Information (Voluntary)
-State agenda item number
-Briefly state your written comment, and limit words to approximately 350
To give staff adequate time to process comments for consideration, please email your comments between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Comments will be shared via email with the Board of Education prior to the meeting. Only comments received at the designated time on Thursday, April 15, 2021, and in accordance with Board Bylaw 9323─Meeting Conduct, will be read into the record during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
4/3/21
CNS-3455805#
Publish: April 3, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 153-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.