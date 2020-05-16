CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO  HILLS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO
HILLS ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City’s website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, Issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, to consider adoption of the proposed Ordinance, introduced on May 12, 2020 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, SETTING THE AMOUNT OF WASTEWATER RATES AND CHARGES PURSUANT TO HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE § 5471 ET SEQ.
Effective Date
Monthly EDU Rate
% Increase
Current Rate
$20.00
N/A
July 1, 2020
$20.00
0%
July 1, 2021
$21.22
6.1%
July 1, 2022
$23.34
10%
July 1, 2023
$25.67
10%
July 1, 2024
$28.24
10%
A copy of the proposed Ordinance was made available for public review on Thursday, May 7, 2020, electronically via this link
https://publicportal.chinohills.org/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=333194&dbid=0&repo=CoCH or by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Dated: May 13, 2020
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 16, 2020 275-20
