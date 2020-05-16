CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO  HILLS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO

HILLS ORDINANCE

          NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City’s website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, Issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, to consider adoption of the proposed Ordinance, introduced on May 12, 2020 entitled:

          AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, SETTING THE AMOUNT OF WASTEWATER RATES AND CHARGES PURSUANT TO HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE § 5471 ET SEQ.

Effective Date

Monthly EDU Rate

% Increase

Current Rate

$20.00

N/A

July 1, 2020

$20.00

0%

July 1, 2021

$21.22

6.1%

July 1, 2022

$23.34

10%

July 1, 2023

$25.67

10%

July 1, 2024

$28.24

10%

          A copy of the proposed Ordinance was made available for public review on Thursday, May 7, 2020, electronically via this link

https://publicportal.chinohills.org/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=333194&dbid=0&repo=CoCH or by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.

          PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.

          Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833

          Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711

          If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.

Dated:  May 13, 2020

s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk

Publish:  Chino Hills Champion

Saturday, May 16, 2020 275-20

