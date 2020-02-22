Notice of Public Hearing
Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing at Regular Board Meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fire District Administrative Headquarters located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive input from the Public on the proposed Ordinance No. 2020-01, Board Member Compensation, adjusting the amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board of Directors of the District for service on behalf of the District.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and provide input. Written comments will also be addressed.
Contact: Sandra Heney, Clerk of the Board.
Published: February 22, 29 & March 7, 2020
_____________________________
Sandra Heney, Clerk of the Board Date Posted
131-20
