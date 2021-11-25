STOX POSTING - NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

APN#: 1051-262-21-0000 IMPORTANT NOTICE NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT OF A LIEN, RECORDED ON JUNE 3, 2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: On December 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM California HOA Collection Services, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to a certain lien, recorded on 6/3/2019, as instrument number 2019-0179489, of the official records of San Bernardino County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR LAWFUL MONEY OF THE UNITED STATES, OR A CASHIERS CHECK AT: Near the front steps leading up to the City of Chino Civic Center located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710. The street address and other common designations, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6880 Sunriver St. Chino, CA 91710 a.k.a 6880 Sunriver St., Chino, CA 91710 Assessor’s Parcel No. 1051-262-21-0000 The owner(s) of the real property is purported to be: Akin Mohammed, an unmarried man. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designations, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of a note, homeowner’s assessment or other obligation secured by this lien, with interest and other sums as provided therein: plus advances, if any, under the terms thereof and interest on such advances, plus fees, charges, expenses of the Trustee and trust created by said lien. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $10,106.58. Payment must be in cash, a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state bank or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings & loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. The real property described above is being sold subject to the right of redemption. The redemption period within which real property may be redeemed ends 90 days after the sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to a free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of the resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may contact Stox Posting, Publishing and auctions for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit its website www.stoxposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The beneficiary of said lien hereto executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. Date: November 17, 2021 California HOA Collection Services, as Trustee PO BOX 2003 Winnetka, CA 91396 (818) 886-8603 By: Derek Young, Trustee Agent
Publish: November 25, December 4, 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 581-21
