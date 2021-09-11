CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposal for a Minor Use Permit Application for I & I Brewing consisting of a micro-brewery, restaurant, and live entertainment.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the proposed project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15303(a) (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) of the CEQA Guidelines. The proposed project consists of the remodel of one (1) commercial building. Further, staff has determined with certainty that the project does not have the potential to cause a negative impact on the environment pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), the “common sense” exemption. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Yvette Brunetto, Senior Planning Analyst with the Community Development Department at ybrunetto@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2783.
DATED: September 9, 2021
S/ Yvette Brunetto, Senior Planning Analyst
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 475-21
