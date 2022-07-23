EBI CONSULTING- PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 65-ft mono-eucalyptus telecommunications facility in the vicinity of 14042 Euclid Ave, Chino, Riverside County, CA 91710. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Project 6122005661 - AMG c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, agreen@ebiconsulting.com, or at (585) 815-3290.
Publish: July 23, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 397-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.