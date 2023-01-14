Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Rain. High 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.