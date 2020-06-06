County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports - Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Government Code Section 6061 that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to lease the following locations at Chino Airport.
Hangar B-350, consisting of approximately 16,733 square feet of hangar and office space and 26,356 square feet of ramp area for repairs, restoration and aircraft storage, for a period of three years at the monthly rate of $6,439. Hangar A-340 (west half) consisting of approximately 11,200 square feet of hangar and office space for repairs, maintenance and aircraft storage, for a period of three years at the monthly rate of $2,064. Hangar B-297, consisting of approximately 4,050 square feet of hangar space and 12,812 square feet of ramp area for storage of aircraft, for a period of three years at the monthly rate of $1,599. Building A-320 (portion of) consisting of approximately 10,490 square feet of office and storage space for the selling and servicing of dairy equipment and supplies, for a period of two years at the monthly rate of $2,725. Building A-320, consisting of approximately 1,733 square feet of office and storage space for milk testing for University California Agricultural Extension Program, for a period of two years at the monthly rate of $492. For additional information, contact Steven Mintle, Real Estate Services Department, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180, (909) 677-8294.
Publish: June 6, 2020 304-20
