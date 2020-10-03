Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. In accordance with the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20; the Chino Valley Fire District will hold all Regular and Special meetings of the Board of Directors in a hybrid format until further notice. Board Members may be present in the Board Room and will accommodate physical attendance by the public. However, remote participation by teleconference is encouraged.
The public may participate in the Public Hearing by teleconference. To access, please register for Regular Board Meeting - October 14, 2020
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/990397603178586638
Webinar ID 829-395-883
Toll Free # 1-877-309-2074
Enter attendee number: 125-912-407
The physical location of the Board Meeting will be at the Fire District Training Center located at 5092 Schaefer Avenue, Chino, CA 91710
Instruction for joining the meeting and providing public comment will be listed on the agenda and on the Fire District website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear any and all objections to the proposed penalty and removal of weeds and or noted public nuisance upon properties that received a Notice to Destroy.
The proposed list of properties is available for viewing on our website at www.chinovalleyfire.org and on the public bulletin board located near the main entrance doors at the Fire District Administrative Office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills posted
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to participate in the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence regarding weed abatement to Fire District Administrative Office, attention Austin Ott, Deputy Fire Marshal at (909) 902-5260.
Contact: Austin Ott, Deputy Fire Marshal
Publish: October 3, 2020 and October 10, 2020
