Monte Vista Water District Board of Directors  - Public Notice

Public Notice – MAY 25, 2022 PUBLIC HEARING CONTINUED TO JUNE 15, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the public hearing, previously noticed for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, has been continued to and will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at which time the Monte Vista Water District Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing to receive public input on the proposed adoption of a Resolution of Application to the Local Agency Formation Commission for San Bernardino County to activate the District’s latent sewer collection service authority. The District proposes to provide sewer service to the portions of unincorporated San Bernardino County comprised of the majority of the unincorporated spheres of influence of the cities of Chino and Montclair, within the District’s existing jurisdictional boundaries. Materials related to the proposed Resolution of Application can be viewed on the District’s website (www.mvwd.org/364/Sewer-Service-Feasibility-Study) or at the District’s office (10575 Central Avenue in Montclair, California).
The public is invited to attend and comment on this issue. The public may attend the public hearing at the District’s office (10575 Central Avenue in Montclair) or via Teleconference: (773) 231-9226 Meeting ID 238-267-3925 Password 007304 or video conference https://meetings.ringcentral.com/my/boardmeeting Password 007304. Any person unable to attend the public hearing may submit written comments to the District prior to the public hearing. All comments or inquiries should be directed to (909) 624-0035 or boardsecretary@mvwd.org.
Published on or prior to May 25, 2022.
Publish: May 21,2022
Chino Valley Champion 279-22
