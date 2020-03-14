CHINO AIRPORT SOP AD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to execute a Solicitation of Proposal for hangar and ramp space at the Chino Airport. The Department of Airports has 4,800 square feet of hangar space and 21,450 square feet of ramp space at Hangar A-440 located at the Chino Airport. The Solicitation of Proposal is from March 9, 2020 through April 10, 2020. For additional information, contact Steven Mintle, Real Estate Services, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180. (909) 677-8294.”
