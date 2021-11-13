CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE 376

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE 376
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 9, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 376 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, REPEALING SECTION 2.04.130 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING REIMBURSEMENT OF COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR EXPENSES AND DETERMINING THAT THIS ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would repeal procedures for reimbursement of Council Members for expenses.
Ordinance No. 376 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 376 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: November 10, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 568-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.