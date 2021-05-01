CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS
FOR
WASTEWATER FACILITIES MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND ON-CALL EMERGENCY SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 27th day of May 2021 for WASTEWATER FACILITIES MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND ON-CALL EMERGENCY SERVICES. The Request for Proposal may be obtained at the Public Works Department, 15091 LaPalma Drive, Chino, California 91710, telephone 909-364-2800, or via the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/bids.
Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked in the upper left-hand corner “Bid for: WASTEWATER FACILITIES MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, AND ON-CALL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES” together with the name and address of the bidder.
The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City of Chino Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills.
Dated: April 26, 2021
s/DANIEL BOBADILLA, DIRECTOR OF
PUBLIC WORKS/ CITY ENGINEER
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
May 1, 2021
May 8, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 206-21
