CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 352
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 25, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 352 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADOPTING BY REFERENCE AND AMENDING THE 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE WITH ERRATA, AND THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE REGULATING AND GOVERNING THE SAFEGUARDING OF LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM FIRE AND EXPLOSION HAZARDS, HAZARDOUS MATERIALS AND FROM CONDITIONS HAZARDOUS TO LIFE OR PROPERTY IN THE OCCUPANCY OF BUILDINGS AND PREMISES; PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF PERMITS AND COLLECTION OF FEES; AND REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 8.16 OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE IN ENTIRETY.
Adoption of the new Ordinance will ensure that the City is in compliance with state regulations. This ordinance is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act (California Public Resources Code §§ 21000, et seq., “CEQA”) and the regulations promulgated thereunder (14 California Code of Regulations §§ 15000, et seq., the “State CEQA Guidelines”) because it will not have the effect of deleting or substantially changing any regulatory standards or findings required. This ordinance, therefore, is an action being taken for enhanced protection of the environment and does not have the potential to cause significant effects on the environment. Consequently, it is categorically exempt in accordance with CEQA Guidelines §§ 15301 as a minor alteration of existing public or private structures involving no expansion of use; 15305 as a minor alteration in land use limitations which do not result in any changes in land use or density; and 15308 as an action taken by a regulatory agency as authorized by California law to assure maintenance or protection of the environment.
Ordinance No. 352 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Marquez, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 352 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: February 26, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 29, 2020
166-20
