NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:

IFB# – Project No.: ST 183 - FY 2018-19 Street Rehabilitation and TSM – Riverside Drive

SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20207008. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: CONTRACTOR MUST ATTEND ONE OF THE FOLLOWING MEETINGS:  April 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM or May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM.  Teleconference information for the Mandatory Pre-Bid Meetings will be announced via Addendum through PlanetBids.  BIDS DUE:  10:00 AM, May 20, 2020 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.govAll work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Publish: April 11, 18, 2020 241-20

CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.