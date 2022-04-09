CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING  MASTER SCHEDULE OF FEES, FINES AND PENALTIES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
MASTER SCHEDULE OF FEES, FINES AND PENALTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a Public Hearing on April 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, to consider adopting a resolution modifying the City’s Master Schedule of Fees, Fines and Penalties.
The purpose of the meeting will be to receive public comment relative to the proposed resolution amending the City of Chino Hills Master Schedule of Fees, Fines and Penalties establishing new and revised fees charged for City services.
A copy of the proposed fee schedule and the data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost, required to provide the services for which the fees, fines and penalties are levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service, including General Fund revenues, will be made available for public review on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment by personal appearance at the public hearing or by written response submitted at, or prior to, the hearing. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the Finance Department at (909) 364-2640, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This notice is given in accordance with the provision of Government Code Section 66016.
Dated: April 6, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 208-22
