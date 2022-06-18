CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 pm, in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills; to consider approval of the CDBG 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan. The 2022-2023 Action Plan identifies community development activities designed to address the needs of low and moderate-income persons in the City.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2710, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
DATED: June 15, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 325-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.