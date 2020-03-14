CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE
THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
ADOPTED AN ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01, ENTITLED:
“AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, INCREASING THE COMPENSATION OF THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS”
For the purpose of adopting a proposed increase in the compensation of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District Board of Directors, under authority provided pursuant to the California Health and Safety Code and Water Code, the Chino Valley Independent Fire District adopted Ordinance No. 2020-01, which will establish an increase of $7.50 in Board compensation, for a total rounded amount of $165 per Board meeting for each Board member.
A certified copy of the full text of the proposed Ordinance is posted and available for review at the District’s Administrative Headquarters in the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
On February 12, 2020 the District held the first reading by title only of the proposed Ordinance. The District held a public hearing and second reading on March 11, 2020, regarding the adoption of the Ordinance, at the District’s Administrative Headquarters. At that time all interested parties were invited and encouraged to appear and be heard on the matter of adopting the Ordinance. The Ordinance will become effective July 1, 2020.
A summary of Ordinance No. 2020-01 is being published within fifteen (15) days following adoption of the Ordinance, and this summary will be posted at the District’s Administrative Headquarters along with the certified copy of the complete adopted Ordinance, containing the names of those Board Members voting and their votes or abstentions.
REVIEWED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors on this 11th day of March, 2020, by the following vote:
AYES: BOARD MEMBERS: Luth, Ramos-Evinger, Kreeger, Williams
NOES: BOARD MEMBERS: DeMonaco
ABSENT: BOARD MEMBERS: None
ABSTAIN: BOARD MEMBERS: None
Contact: Sandra Heney, Clerk of the Board (909) 902-5260
Publish: March 14, 2020 214-20
