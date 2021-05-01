PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
May 11, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS ADOPTING ZONE CHANGE 19ZC02 CHANGING THE ZONING DESIGNATION OF THE VILA BORBA TTM 16414 PROPERTY FROM COMMERCIAL GENERAL (C-G) TO HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (RM-2) ON LOT 1 AND CHANGE FROM HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (RM-2) TO MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (RM-1) ON LOT 2 AND CHANGE LOT A (SCE EASEMENT) AND LOT B (WATER QUALITY BASIN) FROM HIGH DENSITY (RM-2) TO PRIVATE OPEN SPACE (OS-1) FOR THE MODIFIED VILA BORBA TENTATIVE MAP NO. 16414.
The Ordinance changes the Zoning Designation of the Vila Borba TTM 16414 property from Commercial General (C-G) to High Density Residential (RM-2) on Lot 1, changing from High Density Residential (RM-2) and Medium Density Residential (RM-1) on Lot 2 and changing Lot A (SCE Easement) and Lot B (Water Quality Basin) from High Density (RM-2) to Private Open Space (OS-1) for TTM 16414 (Modified Vila Borba Project TTM No. 16414).
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: April 28, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 213-21
