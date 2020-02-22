City of Chino
Public Notice of 30-Day Public Review
Community Development Block Grant Program 2020-21 One-Year Action Plan,
2020-2025 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 2, 2020, the City of Chino will make available its draft Community Development Block Grant Program 2020-21 One-Year Action Plan, 2020-2025 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice documents for a 30-day public review and comment period. The One-Year Action Plan details the proposed uses of the Program Year 2020-21 CDBG allocation. The Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice details how federal funds will help provide decent housing, a suitable living environment, and opportunities for low/moderate income residents in Chino. Anyone wishing to comment on the Action Plan, Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice can do so in person or in writing to the Development Services Department by 5:30 p.m. on April 2, 2020.
The primary objective of the CDBG program is “the development of viable urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities principally for persons of low and moderate income.”
Copies of the One-Year Action Plan, Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice are available for review at the Development Services Department, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Avenue, Chino or on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/government-services/communitydevelopment/community-development-block-grant-cdbg- The City Council will consider the 2020-21 One-Year Action Plan, 2020-2025 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice at its meeting on May 5, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers. Questions may be directed to Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, in the Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Publish Date: February 22, 2020
