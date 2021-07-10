CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on July 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following project:
PL21-0022 (General Plan Amendment) – A request to amend the City’s General Plan to update the Safety Element to incorporate climate adaption and resiliency strategies as outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) and Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), and as required by Senate Bill (SB) 379. The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) since there is no potential for a significant effect on the environment because the changes will incorporate existing regulations and policies into the General Plan.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz, Principal Planner
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on June 21, 2021 and recommended the City Council approve the project.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through July 20, 2021, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: July 10, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 350-21
