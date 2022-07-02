PUBLIC NOTICE OF

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE

 

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS APPROVING MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT NO. 22MCA02 TO AMEND TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 16.02 - DEFINITIONS, CHAPTER 16.06 - GENERAL DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS, CHAPTER 16.07 - LANDSCAPE AND WATER CONSERVATION REQUIREMENTS, AND CHAPTER 16.38 - SIGNS, AND DETERMINE THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

        The Ordinance amends several code sections to clarify certain definitions and features permitted within required setbacks, ensure conformance with the State of California’s Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance, and establish new provisions for changeable message signs.

        A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  June 29, 2022         

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, July 2, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 362-22

CITY OF CHINO  - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  PROPOSED ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.