CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  PROPOSED ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 14, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS ADDING
SECTION 2.08.065 (CONTRACTING AUTHORITY) TO CHAPTER 2.08 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO EXPAND CITY MANAGER AUTHORITY TO SIGN CERTAIN TYPES OF AGREEMENTS AND AMENDING CHAPTER 3.16 (PURCHASING SYSTEM) TO INCREASE THE AUTHORITY LIMITS AND AMENDING CHAPTER 3.18 (CONTRACTING SYSTEM) TO INCREASE THE SIGNING AUTHORITY LIMITS AND DETERMINING THIS PROJECT IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance would authorize the City Manager to execute various types of informal contracts and increase the signing authority limits for the City Manager and Department Directors in order to promote the efficient and orderly conduct of the city’s business.
A copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: September 1, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 461-21
